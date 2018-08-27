Man Jumps Fence, Breaches Security at LAX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he hopped a fence surrounding LAX , triggering a massive police response.

Witnesses said the man was acting strangely before he jumped a perimeter fence surrounding the tarmac and began heading toward a departing plane. At one point, he was seen doing push-ups on a runway.

Police quickly detained the man and conducted a search of the area where he had been.

Tom Ruffing said he saw the bizarre episode.

"All of a sudden, there was 20 police cars here. He was out there under the plane, jumping up, trying to touch the plane. It was different," he said.

Ruffing added that he could hear officials discussing the security breach over their radios.

They relayed that a man was running across the runway, and ordered the pilot of the nearby airplane to shut down the aircraft's engines.

Authorities released no details about the suspect, or what potential charges he may face.

KTLA's Brian Day contributed to this report.