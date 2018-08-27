Meth, Marijuana Sold From Ice Cream Truck in Long Beach; 2 Men Arrested: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were arrested Sunday after an investigation revealed that methamphetamine and marijuana were being sold from an ice cream truck in Long Beach, authorities said.

Detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 3200 block of East Artesia Boulevard and subsequently arrested Monti Ware, 41, and George Williams, 57, both residents of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Ware was booked into the city jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a firearm while selling drugs and being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, police said. Inmate records showed his bail was set at $50,000.

Williams was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and was being held on $30,000 bail, according to the Police Department.

Investigators believe the ice cream truck was being used as a front. Authorities said they also recovered a firearm, and added that the street value of the confiscated drugs was estimated to be between $2,000 and $4,000.

No other details were released.