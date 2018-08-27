Need To Breathe Giveaway

Grammy nominees Need To Breathe have been dominating the charts and changing the face of alternative rock. Now their Forever On Your Side Tour is heading for the bright lights of Hollywood along with dynamic musical duo Johnnyswim. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Wednesday August 29th for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Need To Breathe at the Greek Theatre on Saturday September 22nd. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. From ‘Brother’ to their new single ‘Bridges Burn’ bring in the fall with Need To Breathe.

