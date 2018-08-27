Author Joey Green joined us live with tips from his new book “Last-Minute Kitchen Secrets - 128 Ingenious tips to survive lumpy gravy, wilted lettuce, crumbling cake and other cooking disasters.” The book is available at Amazon. For more info on Joey, you can also go to his website.
New Book: ‘Last-Minute Kitchen Secrets’ With Author Joey Green
-
Anthony Bourdain’s Book ‘Kitchen Confidential’ Shoots to No. 1 Spot on Amazon in Wake of His Death
-
Creative Back to School Breakfast Ideas With Pamela Salzman
-
Anthony Bourdain, Renowned Chef and TV Host, Dead at 61 in Suicide
-
Days Before Mother’s Day, Mother Pleads for Help in Solving 2007 Homicide of Her 19-Year-Old Son
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Curtis Stone, Celebrity Chef
-
-
Vehicle Belonging to Missing L.A. County Fire Captain Found in Santa Barbara County
-
Rich’s New Book: 101 Handy Tech Tips for the iPhone
-
‘How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking’ With Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola
-
Omarosa Releases Another Recording, Alleging It’s Lara Trump Offering Her a Job to Keep Quiet
-
New Food Network Show ‘Let’s Eat’ With Hosts Brandi Milloy, Jamika Pessoa and Stuart O’Keeffe
-
-
Reality TV Star Omarosa Recorded Conversation With Trump After Being Fired From White House Job
-
World Cup Final: France Crowned Champion After 4-2 Win Over Croatia
-
In Illustrious Career, Anthony Bourdain Highlighted L.A.’s Family-Run Restaurants