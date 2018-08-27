× Police Seek Man Who Raped Woman After Entering Her Manhattan Beach Home

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went into a woman’s Manhattan Beach residence shortly after she came home and proceeded to sexually assault her over the weekend.

The incident occurred after the victim returned to her home in the 900 block of Valley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a news release.

A short time later, a man came through her front door. He then raped and sexually assaulted her, officials said.

The man escaped following the attack, leaving through the victim’s front door.

It’s unclear in which direction he fled and unknown whether he was in a vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to the scene by 9 p.m., at which point the victim was taken to a medical facility to undergo a forensic sexual assault exam.

Investigators are now working to identify a suspect.

Police describe the attacker as a medium-complexion black man in his early 40s, measuring about 6 foot 2 inches tall with an athletic build.

The man was clean-cut and possibly had a thin mustache, officials said. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with tan shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Detectives are asking those who live in the area to check any home surveillance footage they may have in hopes that it captured the perpetrator.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Leach at 310-802-5125. The department’s tip line can be reached at 310-802-5171.