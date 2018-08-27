× Police Seek to ID Man Seen Touching Himself Outside Children’s Play Area at Glendale Park

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen touching himself near the children’s splash pad area at Pacific Park in Glendale earlier this month.

The man was spotted by a concerned bystander standing outside the fence for the water play area at the park, located at 501 S. Pacific Ave., around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 17, Glendale police said in a news release.

The man was scanning the park while he touching his genitals over his clothing and speaking on his cellphone, the witness told police. The bystander recorded the man’s behavior on their own mobile device.

He eventually left the park in a dark-colored 2018 Toyota Camry with black wheels, officials said.

Police describe the man as being 30 to 40 years old with black hair, a black beard and medium build.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Mercado at 818-548-3106.