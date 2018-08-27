Teen Driver Suspected of DUI, Hit-and-Run, Manslaughter In Head-On Crash in Redlands

An 18-year-old Fontana man faces allegations of intoxicated driving, hit-and-run and manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way, head-on crash in Redlands that left a 74-year-old motorcyclist from Riverside dead.

Miguel Ochoa Torres ran from the scene but was soon found hiding in a ravine following Sunday’s 6:45 a.m. collision along the 2900 block of Live Oak Canyon Road, Redlands Police Department Public Information Officer Carl Baker said in a written statement.

Herbert Long died at the scene of the crash, according to San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department records.

He was riding east when a Ford Mustang being driven west by Torres at high speed it crossed over into opposing traffic at a curve in the road and struck the motorcycle, Baker said.

Officials took Torres to a hospital for treatment prior to booking, he said.

A 26-year-old man who was riding as a passenger in the Mustang was also treated for injuries, but has since been released from the hospital, Baker added.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Redlands police at 909-798-7681, ext. 1.