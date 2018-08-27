‘The Rock’ Gives Emotional Tribute to San Diego Mom Killed in Fiery Crash Involving YouTube Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aileen Pizarro, who was killed with her daughter in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 in San Diego last week, was many things.

She was a dedicated mother. She was a passionate therapist. She was also a devoted fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the professional wrestler turned actor.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

On Saturday, Pizarro’s 19-year-old son posted to Twitter about his mom’s affection for Johnson, in the hope that he would see it and send a tribute that could potentially be used during the 43-year-old’s funeral.

On Sunday, the son said on Twitter that Johnson had gotten wind of his request and responded.

WE DID IT! OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/gD0dIwhJQz — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A GoFundMe has been created for Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana. Go here for more information.