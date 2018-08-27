‘The Rock’ Gives Emotional Tribute to San Diego Mom Killed in Fiery Crash Involving YouTube Star

Aileen Pizarro, who was killed with her daughter in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 in San Diego last week, was many things.
She was a dedicated mother. She was a passionate therapist. She was also a devoted fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the professional wrestler turned actor.
On Saturday, Pizarro’s 19-year-old son posted to Twitter about his mom’s affection for Johnson, in the hope that he would see it and send a tribute that could potentially be used during the 43-year-old’s funeral.
On Sunday, the son said on Twitter that Johnson had gotten wind of his request and responded.
A GoFundMe has been created for Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana. Go here for more information.