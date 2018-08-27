× Woman Killed in Fountain Valley Hit-and-Run Crash: Police

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fountain Valley early Monday.

The victim’s body was found just after midnight near the intersection of Warner Avenue and Bushard Street, Fountain Valley Police Department officials said in a news release.

Investigators believe the woman was a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Fountain Valley Police Department at 714-593-4485.