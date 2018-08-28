× 3 L.A.-Area Residents Arrested in Montecito Home Burglary Incident

A burglary alarm at a Montecito home led to the arrest of three Los Angeles-area residents, officials announced Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Lilac Drive in Montecito at around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, according to to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they spotted a parked white van blocking half the roadway and a man, later identified as 30-year-old Jason Buchanan of North Hollywood, walking on the street.

Additional deputies arrived and detained Buchanan, as well as the two occupants of the van, 32-year-old Danay Granville and 25-year-old Tyrone O’Neal, who were also from the L.A. area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials search the vehicle and found several stolen credit cards and items bought with credit cards stolen from across Southern California, the agency said.

Authorities later determined that Buchanan was on parole for burglary, Granville on post-release community supervision for carjacking and O’Neal on probation for carrying a concealed firearm, the Sheriff’s Office added.

O’Neal had multiple active warrants in Tennessee that were not extraditable, authorities said.

While the homeowner at the Montecito residence did not report any stolen items, investigators said they reached out to a person who had his credit card taken out of his vehicle in Ventura and another victim whose phone was recovered.

Buchanan was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, receiving known stolen property and fraudulent use of a stolen access card, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Granville was booked on suspicion of loitering on private property, obstruction of a public officer, fraudulent use of an access card and receiving known stolen property. O’Neal was booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, authorities said.

Each was booked on $20,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office said it was recommending conspiracy charges to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.