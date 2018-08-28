× Bear Attacks, Severely Mauls Bow Hunter After Being Shot With Arrow in Banning Canyon Area

A bow hunter is recovering after authorities say he was severely mauled by a black bear that he had wounded with an arrow in the Banning Canyon area of Riverside County.

Three people were hunting together Friday at about 7 p.m. when one of the hunters shot a bear with an arrow. When the man approached the wounded bear, it attacked him, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy said Tuesday.

The man suffered severe injuries to his upper torso, face and arms and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While bear attacks on humans are extremely rare, Foy said, animals can become aggressive if they’re wounded or feel threatened.

