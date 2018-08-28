El Rancho High School Volleyball Coach Terminated After Accusation of Inappropriate Behavior: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A coach at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera has been terminated following at least one accusation of inappropriate behavior with a student, a school district official confirmed.

Trinidad Lopez, who coached both girls and boys volleyball teams at the high school, was terminated following a district investigation. Parents were notified on Monday night.

"The principal invited parents to the meeting to inform them that a coach was terminated from his employment at ERHS following an investigation into an accusation of inappropriate behavior," Sandy Watkins, administrative assistant to the school's district superintendent, said in an email to KTLA.

Watkins said the accusation against the coach was forwarded to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for further investigation.

The details into the alleged inappropriate behavior were unclear.

No other information was released.

