Former Cal State Fullerton Police Officer Pleads Guilty to on-Duty DUI

A former police officer for Cal State Fullerton pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving around campus drunk while on duty in his patrol car, prosecutors said.

The allegation came to light after other officers noticed 59-year-old Thomas Henry Higgs was visibly intoxicated during a briefing held by university police the evening of May 7, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The officers notified command staff, and an investigation was launched.

Officials determined Higgs was driving his marked police vehicle across campus with a blood alcohol concentration of .09 percent, which is above the legal limit.

Higgs retired from the department later in May, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, both misdemeanors.

He was subsequently sentenced to three years of informal probation and a three-month alcohol program, officials said.

The DA’s office did not say whether Higgs’ guilty plea was entered as part of a deal with prosecutors.