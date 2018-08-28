Glendale Police Release Video Amid Search for Man Seen Repeatedly Touching Himself Near Children’s Play Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Tuesday released cellphone video showing a man touching himself outside a play area in a park in Glendale, hoping it would lead to him being identified.

The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 near the children's splash pad at Pacific Park, located at 501 S. Pacific Ave., according to a Glendale Police Department news release.

In the newly released footage, the man could be seen scanning the park as he touched his genitals repeatedly over his shorts with one hand. In the other hand, he held a cellphone up to his ear.

Sgt. Dan Suttles told KTLA it didn't appear from the video that the subject was scratching himself.

"He appears to be very deliberately touching himself in a way that would be sexually gratifying, and that is what is actually concerning ... when somebody does something of that nature, specifically when they’re doing it directly outside of a school and literally within feet of children," Suttles said.

A nearby school was having an orientation that day, so there were a lot of children in the park at the time, he added.

The "suspicious" activity was reported by a concerned mother, who also recorded the video that was just released.

Police described the sought individual as a 30- to 40-year-old man with black hair and a black beard, according to the release. They did not give a height, but described his build as medium.

He left in a dark-colored dark-colored 2018 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Mercado at 818-548-3106.