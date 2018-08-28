Gov. Brown Signs Landmark Bill Ending Bail for Defendants Awaiting Trial in California

California will become the first state in the U.S. to end monetary bail for those awaiting trial after Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark legislation to reform the bail system on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 10, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2019, was approved by the state legislature a week ago before being sent to the governor, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

“Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” Brown said in a news release announce the signing.

The legislation eliminates money-based bail as an option for someone to be released from jail awaiting trial.

Instead, counties will follow a pretrial risk assessment of a person before releasing them.

“Wealth is not the measure of any woman or man. By eliminating cash bail, we are saying that those with the least ability to pay should not be released or incarcerated solely on the basis of their wealth or poverty. SB 10 is only one leg of the long journey toward perfecting our justice system, but it is an important one,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a news release.

The bill faced sharp criticism from the bail bond industry and the ACLU. Critics have said the bill would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to establish, would increase the number of people in jail and would also give more power to judges.

The California Police Officers Association had come out against the bill before switching their stance to neutral.