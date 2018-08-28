Helping Your Kids Adjust to Back to School With Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser

Posted 10:53 AM, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, August 28, 2018

Psychotherapist and Editor in Chief for Live Happy Magazine Stacy Kaiser joined us live with parenting advice to help your kids adjust to back to school. For more advice from Stacy, email her at her Ask Stacy column.