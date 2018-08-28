× KTLA 5 News Now Available on Google Home Devices

KTLA 5 News is now available on any Google Home device.

Our audio news updates incorporate the day’s top stories and most interesting news, giving you what you need to know in just a few minutes of your time.

There’s no need to install any apps or make changes to your settings. Just address your Google Home device with, “Hey Google, talk to KTLA.”

More information about the service is located here: https://assistant.google.com/.

For Amazon Alexa users, the service is also available. Check out details here.