Langer's Deli Property Is up for Sale, But Norm Langer Says 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

The home of Langer’s Deli, the Los Angeles pastrami institution that has occupied the southeast corner of Alvarado and 7th streets since 1947, is up for sale.

The property at 704 S. Alvarado Street in Westlake has been on the market for five days; the price is listed as negotiable. “All letters of intent and expressions of interest” are due no later than 5 p.m. Pacific time Sept. 28, the property listing said.

An advertisement for the sale of the building called it a “development opportunity,” implying changes might be coming for Langer’s.

But Chief Executive Norm Langer said the beloved old-school deli, with its No. 19 pastrami sandwich and matzo ball soup, was “not going anywhere.”

