New Report Raises Concern Over LAPD Officers’ Actions Involving Those Accused of Resisting Arrest

In a review of police officers’ actions in more than 100 cases of individuals taken into custody and accused of resisting arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department’s inspector general has uncovered issues ranging from unnecessary use of Tasers to lack of legal cause for making a stop.

In two-thirds of the cases, LAPD officers acted appropriately, Inspector General Mark Smith wrote in a report presented to the Police Commission on Tuesday.

But the remaining cases raise concerns about whether some officers react too aggressively to people they perceive as uncooperative or disrespectful.

In one instance, the report said, a homeless man who refused to take down his tent was tased even though he was not acting violently and was not likely to be concealing a weapon, since he was wearing only boxer shorts.

