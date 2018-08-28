Officials Investigating Altercation at Irvine Concert That Resulted in Fullerton Police Chief, Captain Being Placed on Leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials in Orange County are investigating a physical altercation that happened at a concert in Irvine last week, and resulted in two Fullerton police officials being placed on paid administrative leave.

Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and Captain Thomas Oliveras, who were off-duty while attending Friday night's Lady Antebellum concert at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, were put on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, city officials said Tuesday. While the details of the alleged altercation have not been disclosed, a police official said the altercation was between Hendricks and Oliveras and two emergency medical technicians.

"The EMT's were providing treatment to the chief's wife, and the altercation happened during the course of that," Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr told KTLA.

After the physical altercation, Hendricks and Oliveras were ejected around 9:41 p.m. from the concert venue by security and Irvine police. Mohr said no arrests were made, and no citations were given at the time of the concert, but investigations by the city of Fullerton and Irvine Police Department were ongoing.

"This investigation is unconnected to the performance of official duties, as it relates to allegations of off-duty conduct," Stephen Hale, Fullerton's public information coordinator, said in a news release. "The city is hiring an external investigator to conduct an administrative review."

Mohr said anyone who may have captured the altercation on video is asked to contact Irvine police.

"Several thousand people were at that concert. If they had any video of what happened, we would love to see that as part of our case," Mohr said.

Captain Bob Dunn was named Acting Chief of Police in Fullerton while Hendricks is on administrative leave.