Police ID Woman Killed in Fountain Valley Hit-and-Run; Driver Remains at Large

Police on Tuesday identified a 36-year-old woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the day before in Fountain Valley.

Patrice Damiani-Peters died in the street where the motorist struck her, on Warner Avenue where it passes over the 405 Freeway just west of Bushard Street, Fountain Valley police said.

Her body was found around 12:10 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported the fatality to authorities, according to Lt. Tony Luce.

The injuries on Peters’ body led detectives to conclude she had been hit by a vehicle, the lieutenant said.

The driver involved fled the scene and remains unidentified.

The crash location is surrounded by many commercial business and an elementary school. Investigators did not say whether they had recovered any surveillance footage.

Detectives have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle involved and are seeking the public’s help in piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Fountain Valley Police Department at 714-593-4485.