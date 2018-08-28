× Preliminary Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Near La Verne: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the San Gabriel Valley rattled portions of Southern California Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It struck about 2.5 miles north of La Verne at 7:33 p.m., according to the agency. The preliminary depth of the quake was 3.79 miles.

Aftershocks followed—a preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake at 7:34 p.m. then a 2.3 magnitude temblor at 8:02 p.m., the USGS website showed.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake happened near but not on the Sierra Madre fault, describing the shaking as a “strike-slip motion.”

It was felt as far as the Santa Clarita Valley, Victorville and Riverside.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries, said officials in L.A. County, La Verne and Irwindale.

Several people posted their reactions on KTLA’s Facebook page.

“Haven’t felt an Earthquake while sitting in the car before. In Norwalk, saw my house sway and car in the driveway shaking,” Daniel Wilsey wrote.

“It shook so violent here in Rancho Cucamonga,” Lorraine Davila said.

Preliminary M4.4 just north of La Verne. Probably felt over large parts of LA metro — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 29, 2018

Did you feel that earthquake? We did. No reports of any damage so far. But it’s always a good time to be earthquake-ready https://t.co/htzkN3M3BC — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 29, 2018

As a precaution, your @LAFD is in Earthquake Mode. Apparatus are driving their districts inspecting for any damage. — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) August 29, 2018