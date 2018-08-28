Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Several Vehicles in Westchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver who led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday morning apparently crashed into several vehicles before being taken into custody.

LAPD were chasing a vehicle in Westchester when the driver crashed into vehicles.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed at least four vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

Several police and fire vehicles were at the scene as authorities assessed victims. Several lanes were block during the emergency response.

A man was placed in handcuffs near the scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.