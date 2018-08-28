× San Francisco Could Test ‘Safe Injection Site’ Pilot Program Under Bill Passed by State Legislature

San Francisco would be able to establish hygienic sites for people to use injectable drugs while supervised by healthcare workers under a bill approved Monday by the Legislature.

The measure, Assembly Bill 186 by Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), would let San Francisco pilot a “safe injection site” program, which would include access to sterilized needles and referrals to drug treatment programs.

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) said San Francisco Mayor London Breed has offered to make the city a “guinea pig” for the program.

“If it works, we can expand it to other places in California. And if it doesn’t work, we’ll scrap it and start all over again,” Rubio said. “If we truly are vested from saving folks from overdose and from drugs, we have to try something. What we are doing now is not working.”

