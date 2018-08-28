Sexual Abuse Cases Involving 3 Teachers Costs Redlands School District More Than $15 Million

The Redlands Unified School District has agreed to settlements totaling $15.7 million in connection with lawsuits involving three teachers accused of molesting eight former students.

The large settlement for the district of 21,000 students comes after repeated allegations that school officials failed to alert authorities of suspected sexual abuse by staff of students. The settlements include more than $7 million for one of six victims of Redlands High School math teacher Kevin Patrick Kirkland.

Last year Kirkland pleaded guilty to eight felonies and three misdemeanors for sexually abusing four female students from May 2015 to May 2016. He was sentenced to two years in prison but served only 13 months.

According to attorneys, that single payout to Kirkland’s victim is the largest pre-trial settlement involving a sex abuse allegation against an educator.

