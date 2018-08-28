Deputies Credited With Saving Unresponsive Baby Boy on Way to Long Beach Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pair of Lakewood sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving a baby who was found unresponsive and not breathing during a traffic stop in Bellflower Monday night.

The incident began about 10:20 p.m. when a deputy observed a car driving erratically on Lakewood Boulevard near the 91 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The deputy got the vehicle to pull over and the driver quickly exited holding a 9-month-old baby boy, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The deputy realized the baby was unresponsive and not breathing so he quickly called for assistance at the scene.

A second deputy arrived to help and one of them administered CPR as the other drove the baby to Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

While they were on their way to the hospital, the baby started breathing again, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The boy was then taken into the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

It's unclear what caused the baby to stop breathing but there was no evidence of foul play, according to the Sheriff’s Department.