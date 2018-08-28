Director of Marking for the Habit Charlotte Lucich joined us live with details on how you can help to end childhood hunger just by dining at the Habit Burger Grill. The Habit Burger Grill is continuing its commitment to help end childhood hunger in America by partnering with No Kid Hungry for a fourth year. Now through the end of September, The Habit will be collecting donations for No Kid Hungry. Guests who donate $2 or more to the No Kid Hungry campaign will receive a free Charburger with cheese certificate, good on a return visit through October 2, 2018. The Habit has raised over $1.2 million for No Kid Hungry. That is more than 12 million meals to kids in need. For more information on the Habit Burger Grill including how to find a location near you, you can go to their website. For more info on No Kid Hungry, you can go to their website.
The Habit Burger Grill Teams Up With No Kid Hungry
