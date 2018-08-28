The News Director’s Office: Ellen K, Radio Personality

Ellen K is the host of the Ellen K Morning Show on KOST-FM in Los Angeles, and the nationally syndicated Ellen K Weekend Show. On this episode of the podcast, Ellen K drops by to talk about how she got her start in radio, the ways she makes meaningful connections with her audience, how she’s grown her own radio program, and more.
Episode quote:
“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” – Brené Brown.
Related show links:
- The Power of Vulnerability: Brené Brown TED Talk
- Listening to Shame: Brené Brown TED Talk
- Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg, Nell Scovell
- Ellen K Morning Show
- Ellen K Weekend Show
- Ellen K on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams