The News Director’s Office: Ellen K, Radio Personality

Ellen K is the host of the Ellen K Morning Show on KOST-FM in Los Angeles, and the nationally syndicated Ellen K Weekend Show. On this episode of the podcast, Ellen K drops by to talk about how she got her start in radio, the ways she makes meaningful connections with her audience, how she’s grown her own radio program, and more.

Episode quote:

“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” – Brené Brown.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams

