UC Irvine Professor Resigns After Allegation of Sexual Misconduct With Underage Boarding-School Student in 1970s

Ron Carlson, an American author who has led creative writing programs at two major universities, has resigned from UC Irvine after being accused of sexual misconduct with an underage student when he was a teacher at a prestigious Connecticut boarding school in the 1970s.

Carlson, who has published stories and reviews in the New Yorker, the Los Angeles Times and other high-profile publications, became director of the fiction program for masters students at UC Irvine in 2006 after holding a similar position at Arizona State University.

The reported allegations against Carlson involve his tenure as an English teacher and dorm advisor between 1971 and 1981 at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn.

In a report released Aug. 17, Carlson was one of seven faculty members named and accused of “substantiated reports of sexual misconduct.”

