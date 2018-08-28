Video Shows Tarantulas Are Out Early This Year in Angeles National Forest

The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team wants joggers and hikers to be aware that tarantulas appear to have started their mating season a little early this year.

A video posted last week on the rescue team’s Facebook page shows a large tarantula crawling on a crew member’s shirt.

“The tarantulas are out a little early this year looking for mates,” the post reads.

The mountain rescue team asked people hiking in the mountains above Altadena to keep an eye out for the tarantulas and not to step on them.

“Though they have fangs and carry poison, they are not considered a threat to humans,” the rescue team wrote.