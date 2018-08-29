× 10 Arrested, 4 Remain at Large in Inglewood Drug Operation Linked to Osage Legend Crips: DOJ

A two-year investigation of an Inglewood drug operation led to the arrest of 10 people linked to the Osage Legend Crips, authorities announced Wednesday. Three men and one woman involved remained at large, according to the FBI.

The Osage Legend Crips allegedly ran the Stop and Shop Market in a strip mall on South Prairie Avenue, the Department of Justice said.

While the store looked like a convenience store, the group and its associates cooked and packaged cocaine inside then distributed them by driving around Inglewood and delivering them in various locations, including the local U.S. VETS and Social Security offices, the DOJ said.

A total of 15 people were indicted in the case, officials said. Ten of them were arrested on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

Glen Dwight Love, known as “Big Luck,” 46, of Pasadena

Deshay Lewann King, known as “Shay Bone,” 45, of South L.A.

Raythel Brown Jr., known as “PD Wace,” 39

Clyde Ervin Love Jr., known as “F-Bone,” 43

Deshan Love, known as “S-Boy,” 42

Joshua Brown, known as “Lil Shay Bone,” 22

Tyler Deron Scott, known as “Tweet,” 36

Nathan Washington, known as “Big Hustle,” 40

Roderick Agee, known as “Lurch,” 24

Clifton Ross, known as “C-Boy,” 39

The DOJ said the following four people remained at large:

Andre Bailey, known as “Face,” 43

Steven Edwards, known as “Squeeze,” 20

Delshawn Johnson, known as “Baby C Rag,” 41

Carnisha Connors, known as “CC,” 29

Wiley Venoy Ivory II, a 38-year-old Inglewood resident also known as “Slim,” had already been in state custody on unrelated charges, according to the DOJ. He ran the Stop and Shop Market with Love and King, investigators added.

The joint investigation by the FBI and Inglewood police started in July 2016, following a spike in violence in the city involving the Osage Legend Crips and a rival gang, according to authorities.

It appeared that the Legend Crips “had evolved from a local street gang to an organized criminal enterprise,” said Paul Delacourt, assistant director of the FBI’s L.A. field office.

Some 200 officers worked on the case, Delacourt added. Officials also reported finding 16 firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. spoke at the announcement of the arrests at a news conference on Wednesday.

“This is a great day for our city,” he said.