11-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Shot and Stabbed in Garden Grove; Stepfather in Custody: Police

An 11-year-old girl was found dead, her mother wounded following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning, police said.
Few details were immediately provided about the homicide, which took place in the 8900 block of Blossom Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Garden Grove Police Department.
It was not immediately clear how the 11-year-old girl was killed; police said her mother — who is in stable condition — had been shot and stabbed.
The girl’s stepfather was also found with stab wounds, believed to self-inflected. He was taken into custody and identified as the suspect by police, who initially identified him as the child’s father.
Two other children — 2- and 6-year-old boys — were uninjured.
No additional details were immediately released about the incident.
