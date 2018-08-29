11-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Shot and Stabbed in Garden Grove; Stepfather in Custody: Police

Posted 12:02 PM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, August 29, 2018

An 11-year-old girl was found dead, her mother wounded following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning, police said.

Few details were immediately provided about the homicide, which took place in the 8900 block of Blossom Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

It was not immediately clear how the 11-year-old girl was killed; police said her mother — who is in stable condition — had been shot and stabbed.

The girl’s stepfather was also found with stab wounds, believed to self-inflected. He was taken into custody and identified as the suspect by police, who initially identified him as the child’s father.

Two other children — 2- and 6-year-old boys — were uninjured.

No additional details were immediately released about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 

 