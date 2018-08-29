8 Arrested in Connection With L.A., Ventura County Burglary Ring

Eight people have been arrested in connection with committing more than 20 burglaries in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, officials announced this week.

The suspects are believed to be involved in a criminal street gang. Seven have been charged with multiple counts of residential burglary, and one was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Keith Callum, 26, of Pasadena; John Brown, 21, of Altadena; Kaela Travers, 22, of Los Angeles; Terrance Hall, 23, of Pasadena; Preston Lee, 23, of Pasadena; Kendall World, 21, of Covina; Leslie Hall, 50, of Pasadena; and Charles Smith, 28, of Pasadena.

In April, officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a series of burglaries occurring during daytime hours in Thousand Oaks. Investigators believe the burglars conducted surveillance on the homes before breaking into them, officials said. All homes were broken into through a back window or glass door.

Detectives learned of similar burglaries occurring in Los Angeles County and they believed “an organized group of suspects were involved in these crimes,” authorities said in the news release.

Evidence was found linking Hall and Callum to burglaries in unincorporated areas of Thousand Oaks. They were found to be members of a gang from Pasadena with a history of committing burglaries and other crimes, officials said. In addition, Callum was on parole for burglary.

Eventually, Smith, who was wanted for a 2016 burglary in Simi Valley, Brown, who was on probation for drug sales, Travers, who was on parole for robbery, Lee, who was on parole for robbery, and World, who was on probation for burglary, were also identified as being involved in the burglaries, officials said.

Seven additional people have been identified as being associated with the burglary crew and officials anticipate that more arrests will be made.

Investigators believe at least one of the suspects was getting information from from an employee of a residential cable provider about homeowner activities, high value items inside the homes and where the homeowner’s surveillance systems were located.

Investigators believe the crew have been involved in burglaries in the area “for quite some time” based on Smith’s burglary warrant.

Search warrants executed in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties earlier this month yielded numerous items linking the suspects to different crimes. Investigators found six rifles, three handguns, large quantity of ammunition, stolen property, approximately 1 pound of marijuana, several hundred Xanax pills, and a large quantity of cash.

