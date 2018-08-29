Authorities in Pursuit of Assault Suspect in South L.A. Area, Police Say

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon were in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles, according to LAPD.

Around 2 p.m., the white pickup truck could be seen circling through a residential area in the Florence neighborhood, near Manchester and Wadsworth avenues, Sky5 aerial video showed.

At least four patrol vehicles were traveling a short distance behind the suspect vehicle, according to the footage.

The truck at various points managed to avoid at least one spike strip and elude a police SUV before it could perform a PIT maneuver.

A short time later — just before 2:10 p.m. — another LAPD vehicle unsuccessfully attempted a PIT maneuver on the pickup.

LAPD officers deployed another set of spike strips around 2:15 p.m., and the pickup truck ran over them, Sky5 video showed.

Police units continued to follow the vehicle as the tires appeared to begin deflating, but at a great distance than before.

By 2:20 p.m., the vehicle could be seen slowly driving in the the area of 88th Street and Central Avenue, in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South L.A.

A few minutes later, the driver waved a hand out the truck’s window, but the vehicle did not come to a stop as the chase entered the Florence-Firestone area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.