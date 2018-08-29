× California Lawmakers Vote to Raise Age for Buying Long Guns From 18 to 21

Alarmed by a string of mass shootings by young people, California lawmakers on Wednesday sent the governor a bill that would raise the minimum age for buying long guns in the state from 18 to 21.

Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) said his bill would address concerns raised by incidents including the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which a 19-year-old is accused of using an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to kill 17 students and school employees.

“The two most deadly recent school tragedies have been perpetrated by people under 21 with long guns,” Portantino told his colleagues before the Senate approved the bill and sent it to the governor.

Surviving students from the Florida school campaigned successfully to get that state to adopt a law limiting gun purchases to residents 21 and older in March, and have called on California and other states to follow that lead.

The measure approved Wednesday by the California Senate builds on a previously adopted law limiting handgun purchases to those 21 and older.

