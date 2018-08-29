Driver Believed to Be Street Racing Prior to Crash Into FedEx Building in Studio City

The driver of a Lexus that crashed into a FedEx store in Studio City Wednesday morning was involved in a street race when he lost control and crashed, police said.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Video showed a white Lexus had slammed through a glass window of the building, leaving debris inside the store and along the sidewalk.

A witness said he saw the same car speeding alongside a second vehicle about 30 minutes before the crash. “Almost like they were racing,” Bill Farroux said.

A Los Angeles Police Department officer at the scene confirmed to KTLA that investigators believe the Lexus was involved in a street race when it crashed.

Video recorded not long after the crash showed people helping the driver of the Lexus and taking items out of the car.

The man was taken to a nearby vehicle and got inside with the others. The vehicle then fled the scene.

One person who was injured inside the store when the vehicle crashed was taken away by ambulance. The person was conscious and talking but was complaining of neck and back pain.

Investigators collected information on a possible driver from the Lexus and are trying to locate the person.