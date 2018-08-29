× Ex-Applebee’s Worker Convicted of Recording Fellow Employees in Bathroom

A man was convicted Wednesday to more than three-dozen charges for secretly recording coworkers in the bathroom at a Signal Hill Applebee’s restaurant, authorities said.

Edgar Augusto Garcia Franco, 49, of Long Beach pleaded “no contest” to 38 counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy by videotaping or photography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The crimes took place between July and August at the restaurant, 899 E. Spring Street, prosecutors said.

A judge immediately sentenced Franco to a year in jail, officials said. An additional term of 17 years and 9 months was suspended, but Franco will remain on probation and be required to register as a sex offender for that length of time.

The court also ordered Franco to stay away from Applebee’s restaurants while on probation, we well as all of his victims, described as eight women and one man.

33.804461 -118.167846