Father, Teen Daughter Help Chase Down Alleged Hit-and-Run Vehicle After Costa Mesa Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After witnessing a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Costa Mesa, a father and his 15-year-old daughter helped chase down the suspected vehicle, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday after the girl and her father called police to report the crash, which occurred at Victoria and Maple Streets.

An Isuzu Rodeo "was driving down Victoria and hit a motorcyclist and then ran, so me and my dad chased him down to Pinecreek Apartments," Giannina Bauer, the daughter, told a news photographer. "It was scary, because we saw it happen.”

She explained they were motivated to follow the SUV because of her uncle, who suffered brain damage after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The two chased the suspect vehicle for a couple miles, where the driver and passenger got out and ran, according to Roxy Fyad of the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Bauer said officers arrived about five minutes later.

Police took one person they identified as a suspect into custody, but the other individual remains outstanding, according to Fyad.

They are waiting for the victim -- who is in stable condition -- to positively identify the person in custody, she said. Police will release additional details when that happens.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this story.