Former USC Gynecologist Accused of Sexually Assaulting Students Agrees to Give up Medical License During Investigation

Dr. George Tyndall, the USC gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students, has given up his medical license temporarily as he confronts a police investigation and a barrage of lawsuits.

The physician reached an agreement this week with the Medical Board of California that prohibits him from practicing medicine until the board makes a final decision on the status of his license.

State investigators for the board have been examining Tyndall’s treatment of young women at USC’s student health clinic since May when The Times revealed the physician’s troubled tenure at the university. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The medical board informed Tyndall, 71, this month that they planned to seek the suspension of his license, according to a board filing Monday. Tyndall decided to forgo a hearing and accept the suspension, according to the filing.

