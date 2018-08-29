La Verne Quake: Early-Warning System Sent Alarm 3 Seconds Before Shaking Began

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California’s nascent earthquake early-warning system had another successful run Tuesday night when a 4.4 magnitude temblor hit the La Verne area.

The quake was too small to cause much damage but was felt over a wide area.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told reporters at Caltech on Tuesday night that the system sent out a warning three seconds before the shaking began.

And residents who live near the epicenter said the quake packed a punch. Vickie Carillo was sitting with her son on the couch watching “Jaws 2” when they felt the shaking start.

