La Verne Quake: Early-Warning System Sent Alarm 3 Seconds Before Shaking Began

Posted 8:38 AM, August 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:06AM, August 29, 2018

California’s nascent earthquake early-warning system had another successful run Tuesday night when a 4.4 magnitude temblor hit the La Verne area.

The quake was too small to cause much damage but was felt over a wide area.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told reporters at Caltech on Tuesday night that the system sent out a warning three seconds before the shaking began.

And residents who live near the epicenter said the quake packed a punch. Vickie Carillo was sitting with her son on the couch watching “Jaws 2” when they felt the shaking start.

An illustration on how seismic stations work provided by the Los Angeles Times.

