Detectives Investigating After Fetus Found in Bathroom at Ralphs in San Fernando Valley: LAPD

Police were investigating after a fetus was found in the bathroom of a Ralphs on Burbank Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fetus, believed to be about 6 months into gestation, was found inside a toilet at the grocery store at 14400 Burvbank Blvd., on the border of Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Hector Guzman.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed that at least three squad cars remained on scene after 4 p.m.

Authorities have located the mother and were questioning her.

It was unknown whether any charges would be filed, Guzman said.

Ralphs spokesperson John Votava told KTLA via phone: “It’s a sad, unfortunate situation, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement.”

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Taylor Martinez contributed to this report.