Man Fatally Shot in Hyde Park Neighborhood of South L.A.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Florence and Fourth avenues.

Responding officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Perry said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family friend identified the victim as a man in his 30s named Derrick. Police have not confirmed the man's identity.

The friend also told KTLA the victim was on his way to a vigil when he was shot.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting and no description of the gunman was available.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video.