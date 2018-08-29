× Man Previous on FBI’s Most Wanted List Convicted in 2016 Killing of His Pregnant Girlfriend in East Hollywood

A man previously named on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives as he was sought in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend was convicted in the April 2016 killing on Wednesday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Lauren Olguin, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time, was playing cards at a friend’s apartment in East Hollywood when her boyfriend, Philip Patrick Policarpio, showed up and began arguing with her, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Policarpio, now 42, wound up physically assaulting his 32-year-old girlfriend before putting a gun to her head and fatally shooting her, according to the DA’s office.

Olguin died instantly, and her unborn child did not survive.

Policarpio fled the scene, and later the next month was placed on the Most Wanted list.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Policarpio was on parole after being convicted of attempted murder, for shooting into a carload of people in Burbank in 2000, according to the FBI. He was paroled in May 2015 after serving 14 years in prison.

However, the fugitive had been on the Most Wanted list for only a day when he was arrested after apparently mistakenly crossing over from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup with a 22-year-old woman also in the passenger seat, Policarpio told border agents he’d made a wrong turn. He had allegedly tried to lie about his identity, but after fingerprinting him, customs officials turned him over to the FBI.

The woman he was with — someone he had recently met at a strip club, according to the Los Angeles Times — returned to Mexico.

It was the second time Policarpio had fled the country after being sought for violent crimes committed in Los Angeles, according to the FBI.

When he was accused in the previous attempted murder case, his mother helped him flee to the Philippines, where he was shot by police while allegedly resisting arrest, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Policarpio pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of a fetus in connection with Olguin’s death.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21 and faces a maximum possible sentence of 75 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.