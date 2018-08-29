× Man Seriously Injured in Pomona Shooting

Police have locked down an elementary school in Pomona Wednesday afternoon as they search for suspects and witnesses in a shooting that left a man seriously wounded, officials said.

The shooting was first reported about 2 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Towne avenues, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

Nearby Harrison Elementary School was placed on lockdown “as a precautionary measure until the entire area is secure,” the statement said.

No further details were available.

Police activity in the area of Harrison and Towne Ave. Please Avoid the area. https://t.co/Px2iDa6IwI — Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) August 29, 2018