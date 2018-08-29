Man Seriously Injured in Pomona Shooting

The intersection of Towne and Harrison avenues, pictured in a Google Street View image in April of 2017.

Police have locked down an elementary school in Pomona Wednesday afternoon as they search for suspects and witnesses in a shooting that left a man seriously wounded, officials said.

The shooting was first reported about 2 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Towne avenues, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

Nearby Harrison Elementary School was placed on lockdown “as a precautionary measure until the entire area is secure,” the statement said.

No further details were available.

