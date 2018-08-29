Lawyers Catherine Lerer and Daniel McGee talk with KTLA’s 5 Live on Aug. 29, 2018 about the risks of the electric scooters that have become ubiquitous on the streets of Southern California. More info is at santamonicainjurylawfirm.com.
Personal Injury Lawyers Catherine Lerer, Daniel McGee on the Risks of Electric Scooters
