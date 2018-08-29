× Police Searching for Man Accused of Touching Girl at OfficeMax in Irvine

Authorities asked the public’s help Wednesday identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching a girl inside an office supply store in Irvine.

The incident happened the evening of Aug. 14 at the OfficeMax on Jamboree Road, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A 13-year-old girl shopping with her mother was alone in an aisle when a man who asked what she was looking started touching her, investigators said. The perpetrator fled soon after.

Police described him as a man in his 40s or 50s, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with short, black hair. He was seen wearing dark blue or black glasses, a dress shirt with long sleeves, dark pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Keith Herter at 949-724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.