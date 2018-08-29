Pregnant Woman Struck by Suspected DUI Driver in Fontana: Police

A woman who is seven months pregnant was rushed to the hospital after her vehicle was hit by a driver believed to be intoxicated in Fontana on Wednesday, police said.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Catawba and San Bernardino avenues, according to Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh.
The woman, traveling north on Catawba Avenue, had stopped at a stop sign then proceeded through.
At the same time, another vehicle was heading eastbound at the intersection and failed to yield at the four-way stop, Sayegh said. That driver T-boned the woman's car.
Sayegh said police were unsure of the victim's condition, but detectives were handling the scene as if a fatality had occurred.
The other party was not injured, Sayegh said, but the officer didn't know whether that person had been arrested.
No further details were immediately available.