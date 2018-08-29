Pregnant Woman Struck by Suspected DUI Driver in Fontana: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who is seven months pregnant was rushed to the hospital after her vehicle was hit by a driver believed to be intoxicated in Fontana on Wednesday, police said.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Catawba and San Bernardino avenues, according to Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh.

The woman, traveling north on Catawba Avenue, had stopped at a stop sign then proceeded through.

At the same time, another vehicle was heading eastbound at the intersection and failed to yield at the four-way stop, Sayegh said. That driver T-boned the woman's car.

Sayegh said police were unsure of the victim's condition, but detectives were handling the scene as if a fatality had occurred.

The other party was not injured, Sayegh said, but the officer didn't know whether that person had been arrested.

No further details were immediately available.

Please avoid the area of Catawba Ave / San Bernardino Ave. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time due to a major traffic collision. Fontana PD's Major Accident Inv. Team (MAIT) is on scene. Additional updates at a later time. @fontanapd #fontanapd pic.twitter.com/zveXtTHwpN — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) August 30, 2018