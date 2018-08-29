× Proposal That Would Require California to Rely 100% on Clean Energy by 2045 Sent to Gov. Brown’s Desk

California lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to a plan that would put the state on a path to phase out fossil fuels by 2045.

State senators voted overwhelmingly to support Senate Bill 100, which would require California to obtain 100% of its energy from clean sources within the next three decades. The bill, which has been touted by state and national political leaders as a key plank in California’s fight against climate change, now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.

“It’s a historic day as an example for how the United States ought to be grappling with the existential threat to our nation and to our planet, our climate,” said Sen. Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles), the bill’s author.

The decision follows a dramatic vote Tuesday in the state Assembly to approve SB 100, which had been on hold for nearly a year amid concerns over costs and feasibility, and larger political fights over energy policy.

