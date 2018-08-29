× Prosecutors Reviewing Case Against Fullerton Police Chief, Capt. Accused of Battering EMTs Treating Chief’s Wife at Concert

Prosecutors are reviewing a case alleging Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and Capt. Thomas Oliveras battered two emergency medical technicians who were treating Hendricks’ wife during a concert in Irvine last week, officials said Wednesday.

The Fullerton officials had been off duty attending a Lady Antebellum performance at the FivePoint Amphitheater last Friday, Aug. 24, when they wound up getting kicked out of the venue following the altercation, according to investigators and city officials in Irvine.

Both Hendricks and Oliveras have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation. Capt. Bob Dunn is serving as Fullerton’s acting police chief.

Irvine police who responded to reports of a disturbance at the amphitheater around 9:45 p.m. determined the four men became involved in an altercation while Hendricks’ wife was being treated.

Officers at the scene interviewed Hendricks, Oliveras and the EMTs, along with several witnesses.

Ultimately, neither Hendricks nor Oliveras was cited or arrested at the concert, but the incident was brought to the attention of Fullerton and Irvine city officials.

A detective was assigned to the case and reviewed audio recordings surrounding the fight. However, investigators have not uncovered any video evidence thus far, the Police Department said.

Irvine police said in a statement that the agency “worked diligently to conduct a thorough, objective and timely investigation.”

The case is now in the hands of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether or not to file charges.