Suspect Sketch Released in Rape of Woman Inside Her Manhattan Beach Home

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man sought in the rape of a woman inside of her Manhattan Beach home over the weekend.

The attack took place about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Valley Drive, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

The woman had just returned home when the attacker got into the house through the front door and sexually assaulted her, police said.

A neighbor told KTLA the victim is now afraid to be at her own home.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday in hopes of generating leads in the case.

He’s described as a black man i his early-40s, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, of athletic build, with a medium complexion. He had short hair, and possibly a thin mustache. He wore tan shorts, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manhattan Beach Detective Jennifer Leach at 310-802-5125, or via email at JLEACH@CITYMB.INFO. Tips may also be submitted to the department’s tip line at 310-802-5171.

33.884033 -118.406295